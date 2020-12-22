Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 12-degree low i…
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be…
It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. The Flagstaf…
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today.…
Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…