Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 2 mph. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

