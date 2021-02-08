This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents shou…
This evening in Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees…