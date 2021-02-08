Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.