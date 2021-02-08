 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)