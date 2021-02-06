This evening in Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees…
Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow.…
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorro…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Sc…