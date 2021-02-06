Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.