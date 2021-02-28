This evening in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Flagstaff Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
