Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Flagstaff Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.