Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
