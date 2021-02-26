Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.