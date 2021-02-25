Flagstaff's evening forecast: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
