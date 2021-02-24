Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Generally clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.