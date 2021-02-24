Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Generally clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
