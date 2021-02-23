Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.