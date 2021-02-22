Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.