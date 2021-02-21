Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.