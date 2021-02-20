Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.