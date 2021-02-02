Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.