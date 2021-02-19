Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

For the drive home in Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.