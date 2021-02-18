Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Flagstaff Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.