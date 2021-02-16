This evening in Flagstaff: Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
