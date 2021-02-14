Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Occasional snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 5:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
