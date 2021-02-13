Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Generally clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.