Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.