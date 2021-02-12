Flagstaff's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
