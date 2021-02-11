This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: A clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomor…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. W…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach th…
This evening in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents shou…
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…