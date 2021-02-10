Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

For the drive home in Flagstaff: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.