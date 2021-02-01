 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)