Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

