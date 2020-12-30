Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Flagstaff Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.