Flagstaff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Flagstaff Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Flagstaff
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
