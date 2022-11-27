Ways to Get Help

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Contact these Northern Arizona centers. Or, call or visit online the local and national helplines.

FLAGSTAFF

Flagstaff Medical Center

Behavioral Health Services Treatment Center

(928) 213-6400

1200 N. Beaver St.

West Campus, Second Floor

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

The Guidance Center

(928) 527-1899 or (888) 681-1899

2187 N. Vickey St.,

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Native Americans for Community Action (NACA)

(928) 773-1245

1500 E. Cedar Ave. #26

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Northern Arizona Substance Abuse Services

(928) 773-9376

2559 E. 7th Ave.

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

PAGE

Encompass Behavioral Health Services

(928) 645-5113

463 S. Lake Powell Blvd.

Page, AZ 86040

WILLIAMS

The Guidance Center

(928) 635-4272 or (888) 790-7600

220 W. Grant St.

Williams, AZ 86046

LOCAL AND NATIONAL RESOURCE PROVIDERS

211 Arizona

Dial: 211

211arizona.org

Drug Free AZ Kids

Crisis Line: 1 (800) 631-1314

drugfreeazkids.org

Partnership for Drug-Free Kids

Helpline: 1 (855) 378-4373

drugfree.org

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services

National Helpline: 1 (800) 662-4357

findtreatment.samhsa.gov

RESOURCES FOR TALKING TO CHILDREN: www.drugfreeazkids.org | www.drugfree.org

DIAL 911 IN EMERGENCY AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATIONS

