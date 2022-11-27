Ways to Get Help

Contact these Northern Arizona centers. Or, call or visit online the local and national helplines.
FLAGSTAFF
Flagstaff Medical Center
Behavioral Health Services Treatment Center
(928) 213-6400
1200 N. Beaver St.
West Campus, Second Floor
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
The Guidance Center
(928) 527-1899 or (888) 681-1899
2187 N. Vickey St.,
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Native Americans for Community Action (NACA)
(928) 773-1245
1500 E. Cedar Ave. #26
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Northern Arizona Substance Abuse Services
(928) 773-9376
2559 E. 7th Ave.
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
PAGE
Encompass Behavioral Health Services
(928) 645-5113
463 S. Lake Powell Blvd.
Page, AZ 86040
WILLIAMS
The Guidance Center
(928) 635-4272 or (888) 790-7600
220 W. Grant St.
Williams, AZ 86046
LOCAL AND NATIONAL RESOURCE PROVIDERS
211 Arizona
Dial: 211
Drug Free AZ Kids
Crisis Line: 1 (800) 631-1314
Partnership for Drug-Free Kids
Helpline: 1 (855) 378-4373
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services
National Helpline: 1 (800) 662-4357
RESOURCES FOR TALKING TO CHILDREN: www.drugfreeazkids.org | www.drugfree.org
DIAL 911 IN EMERGENCY AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATIONS