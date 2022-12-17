Hello, my name is Wayne! I'm a cute kitten looking for my purrrfect forever family! I love playing and need... View on PetFinder
Wayne
Sale to take place Thursday at the Mother Road taproom in Flagstaff.
"We mourn their lives deeply, because so many of our lives were touched." NAU campus hosted a public memorial Saturday for the Flagstaff couple lost kayaking in Mexico over Thanksgiving.
As the seasons change, Arizona will begin to welcome many more visitors to our state. However, if Kari Lake got her way, Arizona could become …
Young Flagstaff entrepreneur whose family is recovering from fire setbacks taps into Christmas tree business
An entrepreneur in whose family suffered fire setbacks is selling Christmas trees.
“Right when I walked in, I knew it wasn't going to be good,” said Megan Buck, resident of the new "luxury" apartments known as Elara at The Sawmill.
Inflated costs have nearly tripled the estimated budget for the Beulah/University project.
A vehicle noise ordinance has moved through city council on a slim vote.
64-years-young: La Fonda reflects on their long history with the community as they win Best Family Dining and Mexican Restaurant
When it comes to Mexican food, Arizonans can be pretty picky.
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts. “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […]
