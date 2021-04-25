Watering Rules: Know When to Water

Flagstaff has a mandatory watering schedule, which helps us keep our peak demand consistent and reduce water losses to evaporation. Even-numbered addresses can water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

When it is your day to water, you are only permitted to water before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. This helps ensure that the water applied outdoors is able to soak into the soil and vegetation rather than evaporating. And don’t forget that no one waters on Mondays! This gives our system a day to reset and refill.