 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watering Rules: Know When to Water
0 comments

Watering Rules: Know When to Water

  • 0
Watering Schedule

Flagstaff has a mandatory watering schedule, which helps us keep our peak demand consistent and reduce water losses to evaporation. Even-numbered addresses can water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

When it is your day to water, you are only permitted to water before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. This helps ensure that the water applied outdoors is able to soak into the soil and vegetation rather than evaporating. And don’t forget that no one waters on Mondays! This gives our system a day to reset and refill.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)