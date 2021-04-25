Water Used Inside Versus Water Used Outside

In any given year, Flagstaff uses 25% of our potable water outside. This water is primarily used for irrigating lawns, gardens and decorative landscaping. The other 75% of potable water is used inside. In most homes, toilets and bathing use the most water, followed by washing machines, hand washing and washing dishes. Commercial businesses and manufacturing facilities around our town also use water in their day-to-day operations. We estimate indoor and outdoor uses by looking at seasonal trends because water-using activities do not occur outdoors during the cold winter months.