Warner’s Nursery & Landscape Co. celebrates 50 years of serving the northern Arizona community

There are aspens and maples. There are dogwoods and potentias. There are the rainbow colors of perennial and annual flowers—not to mention soils, bulbs, seeds, house plants, pottery and even coffee.
It’s a warm, safe place for people looking to beautify their homes with trees, shrubs and plants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner’s Nursery & Landscaping Co. adds 2020 to its long roster of Best of Flagstaff wins during its 50th year in business.
“I think that our success really depends on the community,” said Misti Warner-Andersen, co-owner and general manager. She’s the third generation of her family to run the business. “We’re always grateful for that. They’ve been with us through thick and thin. They are here for us like we are for them.”
The business began in Page when her grandmother Dot opened a plant nursery. The coffee shop in the location off Butler Avenue in Flagstaff is named in honor of her grandmother. The shop moved to Flagstaff at a location off North Highway 89 when Warner-Andersen was still attending high school in Page. She later worked summers at the nursery while she attended Northern Arizona University, and when she graduated with a degree in business, she wanted to continue in the family businesses.
The family’s style of doing business is “honest and open,” Warner-Andersen said.
“It’s ethical, the right thing to do,” she added. “When you live openly and honestly, a company keeps a good relationship with vendors, growers and customers.”
Which is why the company has survived ups and downs for 50 years. The company strives to stay fresh, exciting and comfortable for the customers. Staff and customers are educated on what plants have the best chance for success in Flagstaff’s challenging growing environments. The point is to make all customers be as successful as possible—even the ones who aren’t blessed with green thumbs.
The landscaping portion of the business that was established in 1985, run by Warner-Anderson’s husband, operated by the motto: “We Create Environments.” The business offers design, installation and horticultural services for both commercial and residential properties. Additionally, the business offers rainwater harvesting systems to help customers save on their water bills.
“We’re constantly working to improve,” Warner-Andersen said. “We stay sustainable and never become complacent.”
Family-owned nurseries are a dying breed, she said; therefore, the business can never be idle, and she and her staff are always looking for better ways to serve the customers.
“We’re like farmers,” she said, laughing. “We’re never comfortable. It keeps us excited and motivated to grow.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a small boon to the industry, Warner-Andersen said. People are at home and they want to garden, to make their home spaces more beautiful, and Warner’s can help with that. At the same time, the industry has a hard time with online service because it deals with “alive” products that come from faraway places. The business is challenged with having a supply available to meet the demand.
Although Warner’s does some curbside service in response to the pandemic, Warner-Andersen said she and her staff strive to make the brick-and-mortar store a respite for customers to get out of their homes and come to a place that is safe and welcoming.
Warner-Andersen enjoys the family legacy, and she keeps her sights firmly on the presence of her grandmother, who was a presence herself.
She said, “Hopefully, I’m doing a good job.”
Regarding the win, Warner-Andersen said, “Thank you to Flagstaff and all of our customers for voting for us and supporting us.”
She smiled and added, “We’re going to keep on going.”
For more information about Warner’s companies, visit www.warnercompanies.com.
