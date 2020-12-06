Warner’s Nursery & Landscape Co. celebrates 50 years of serving the northern Arizona community

There are aspens and maples. There are dogwoods and potentias. There are the rainbow colors of perennial and annual flowers—not to mention soils, bulbs, seeds, house plants, pottery and even coffee.

It’s a warm, safe place for people looking to beautify their homes with trees, shrubs and plants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner’s Nursery & Landscaping Co. adds 2020 to its long roster of Best of Flagstaff wins during its 50th year in business.

“I think that our success really depends on the community,” said Misti Warner-Andersen, co-owner and general manager. She’s the third generation of her family to run the business. “We’re always grateful for that. They’ve been with us through thick and thin. They are here for us like we are for them.”

The business began in Page when her grandmother Dot opened a plant nursery. The coffee shop in the location off Butler Avenue in Flagstaff is named in honor of her grandmother. The shop moved to Flagstaff at a location off North Highway 89 when Warner-Andersen was still attending high school in Page. She later worked summers at the nursery while she attended Northern Arizona University, and when she graduated with a degree in business, she wanted to continue in the family businesses.