Valencia Jun 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Construction begins on new downtown connection center in Flagstaff Last week, the city-owned warehouse at the corner of Milton and Phoenix was demolished, making room for Phase 1 of Mountain Line’s new downtow… A sea of rainbows: Flagstaff’s first Pride parade marks promising future for Northern Arizona Pride Association There’s a word Deb Taylor uses often when describing Flagstaff Pride: evolving. Two killed in head-on collision on Lake Mary Road Two motorists were killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Lake Mary Road. Five Flagstaff Unified School District schools switching principals Several FUSD schools will be getting new principals for the 2023-2024 school year. Man killed by black bear Friday morning south of Prescott A man was attacked and killed by an adult male black bear Friday morning near the home he was building in the Groom Creek area south of Presco…