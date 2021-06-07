Vaccination rates drop, but officials still hopeful state can hit goal

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 vaccination rates have fallen sharply in Arizona, but health officials are still hopeful the state can reach a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention goal of vaccinating 70% of Arizonans by July 4.

To do that, the state is shifting its efforts from mass-vaccination sites to more community out-reach efforts and continuing to expand vaccination opportunities to include pharmacies, doctors’ offices, community events and mobile pop-up events.

“I am fearful with the decreased demand it’s going to be harder to reach that 70%, but I am hopeful Arizona will,” Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, said in a briefing Friday.

As of Friday, almost 3.4 million Arizonans had received at least one dose of the vaccine, or about 46.8% of the state population. The department said just under 2.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

Christ said the state is in the process of “phasing down” its large-scale vaccination sites, with decreased days and hours of operation leading up to the closure this month. The Gila River Arena will be the last of those sites to close, on June 28, which means people will have to schedule their first shot by June 5 if they want to follow up with their second shot at the site.