Unsung Heroes: Terry Madeksza, Executive Director at Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance

Downtown Flagstaff in the summer is a social affair. For Terry Madeksza, executive director at Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Flagstaff meant a shift away from events and toward keeping the community informed of the ever-changing situation.
“We collected public health and safety information for our businesses and in turn collected info from our businesses and pushed that out to the public,” she said. “We became this collector of information, making sure that we were always communicating the most accurate of messages and it worked really well.”
An often used resource provided by the alliance during this time has been an updated list outlining which restaurants are open, and whether they are currently offering takeout, delivery or both. The Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance also working closely with the city to provide 20 minutes of free curbside parking to encourage patronage at downtown businesses.
“The community has been really sensitive, so we tried to figure out what the appropriate tone was. Our tone wasn't, ‘Come downtown!’ it was more, ‘We are here for you,’” Madeksza said. “Finding the right tone has been key.”
And there have been positives to come out of this difficult time, with the alliance receiving the opportunity to reimagine what downtown could be, especially when it came to continuing its popular summer Movies on the Square series, which would attract about a thousand people to Heritage Square each Saturday evening.
“For the month of June, we instead offered drive-ins,” Madeksza said. “So far we’ve held a couple of drive-in movies, which have been extraordinarily loved and well attended. People were coming to us saying, ‘Thank you for giving us just a few hours of normalcy, thank you for giving us something to do with our kids!’”
She is particularly looking forward to rolling out a new initiative reimagining public spaces with regard to local businesses.
“We would like to allow businesses to set up tables in parking spaces, have retail space on the sidewalks, even in alleyways or other available public spaces,” Madeksza explained. “That way they could carry on business with enough distance to ensure the safety of the public. We’re working really hard to get all of this implemented within the next few weeks.”
