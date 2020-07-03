Unsung Heroes: Terry Madeksza, Executive Director at Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Downtown Flagstaff in the summer is a social affair. For Terry Madeksza, executive director at Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Flagstaff meant a shift away from events and toward keeping the community informed of the ever-changing situation.

“We collected public health and safety information for our businesses and in turn collected info from our businesses and pushed that out to the public,” she said. “We became this collector of information, making sure that we were always communicating the most accurate of messages and it worked really well.”

An often used resource provided by the alliance during this time has been an updated list outlining which restaurants are open, and whether they are currently offering takeout, delivery or both. The Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance also working closely with the city to provide 20 minutes of free curbside parking to encourage patronage at downtown businesses.

“The community has been really sensitive, so we tried to figure out what the appropriate tone was. Our tone wasn't, ‘Come downtown!’ it was more, ‘We are here for you,’” Madeksza said. “Finding the right tone has been key.”