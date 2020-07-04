Unsung Heroes: Jonathan Stone, Executive Director at Flagstaff Arts Council

Like others nominated for recognition in this section, Jonathan Stone, executive director at Flagstaff Arts Council, has taken his leadership role during this seriously but also sees it as something he’d be doing regardless of a global pandemic.
“I feel like I’m just doing my job,” he said with a laugh. “The fact that our partners and the community is rallying around the work of the arts council is gratification enough.”
One of FAC’s first moves in March as events were canceled and businesses began closing to the public was to partner with the City of Flagstaff to create the COVID-19 Art & Science Relief Fund. The first round of grants awarded to nonprofits throughout Flagstaff totaled $19,000, with another round awarding $68,000 to organizations that are struggling during this time.
Shortly after came #CreativeFlagstaff, which encourages members of the community to share any pieces of art they’re working on, whether that be a painting, song, dance or anything in between. Most recently, FAC along with other organizations within the culture sector signed a pledge promising Flagstaff that they would rely on facts and commit to thinking differently as some programming resumes.
“This pledge is important to our community because it represents our commitment to the health and safety of residents and visitors to Flagstaff,” Stone said in the video announcing the pledge, which was signed by beloved cultural organizations like Lowell Observatory, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Willow Bend Environmental Education Center and more.
These organizations pledge to follow science when planning when and how to open programming to the public. For the arts council, Stone explained that their priorities are not currently with restarting theater programming and scheduling concerts at their home base of the Coconino Center for the Arts.
“Our highest priority right now is working with the many other organizations and artists to help them be resilient,” he said.
And Flagstaff has shown its creativity in the face of this adversity.
“I think the positives have been just seeing the immense response from the community to be creative,” Stone said. “[Museum of Contemporary Art Flagstaff] did their bicycle tour and FlagShakes is now recording one of their plays as a movie, and they’re planning on dealing with that in a pretty unique way. Really I think it’s just a sense of community that has continued through the pandemic.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!