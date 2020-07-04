Unsung Heroes: Jonathan Stone, Executive Director at Flagstaff Arts Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like others nominated for recognition in this section, Jonathan Stone, executive director at Flagstaff Arts Council, has taken his leadership role during this seriously but also sees it as something he’d be doing regardless of a global pandemic.

“I feel like I’m just doing my job,” he said with a laugh. “The fact that our partners and the community is rallying around the work of the arts council is gratification enough.”

One of FAC’s first moves in March as events were canceled and businesses began closing to the public was to partner with the City of Flagstaff to create the COVID-19 Art & Science Relief Fund. The first round of grants awarded to nonprofits throughout Flagstaff totaled $19,000, with another round awarding $68,000 to organizations that are struggling during this time.

Shortly after came #CreativeFlagstaff, which encourages members of the community to share any pieces of art they’re working on, whether that be a painting, song, dance or anything in between. Most recently, FAC along with other organizations within the culture sector signed a pledge promising Flagstaff that they would rely on facts and commit to thinking differently as some programming resumes.