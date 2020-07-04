Unsung Heroes: Jennifer Rolley, Owner at Sweet Shoppe Candy Store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flagstaff residents know they can find a bit of comfort in the sugar-filled display cases of Sweet Shoppe Candy Store. The colorful downtown shop closed its doors to the public for 40 days beginning in March, offering delivery and curbside pickup orders while safety and sanitation measures were put into place, and the community showed up to support the family business.

“We had a record number of call-in orders and deliveries during that 40-day period, and we just entered our 10th year last week,” owner Jennifer Rolley proudly said.

Now allowing in-person shopping again, the Sweet Shoppe welcomed back all of its 20-plus employees and is limiting the amount of customers allowed inside at a time, with a line often forming at the door for people waiting their turn to enter.

“The people who are coming to the store are looking for something fun,” Rolley said.

And even those who still prefer to do curbside pickup can get a peek at the inventory, as the shop plans to roll out virtual shopping experiences in order to give all customers a treat for their eyes as well as their stomachs.