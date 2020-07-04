Unsung Heroes: Chef Tony Cosentino, Executive Chef and Owner at Josephine’s Modern American Bistro

As a nominee for the Arizona Daily Sun’s Unsung Hero recognition, Chef Tony Cosentino, executive chef and owner at Josephine’s Modern American Bistro, demurred.
“I feel like the unsung hero in all of this is the Flagstaff community,” he said in between hiking and biking during a much-needed vacation. “People have really come together and given their all during the pandemic, which is amazing considering all the division in our country. But we’ve got a lot of heroes in this town: the peaceful protesters and civil servants, people in the medical field and what not.”
But members of the community have shown they appreciate going out to eat as a way to get back to a semblance of normalcy. As the entire restaurant industry has been shaken up, Cosentino has helped his staff figure out new ways of operating while still providing the high quality food and service Josephine’s has become known for.
“The first thing we asked ourselves at the restaurant was, ‘How do we get through this safely?’” he said.
Like the majority of businesses in Flagstaff, Josephine’s installed plexiglass between staff and customers, upped its sanitization of high touch points such as menus and tables, and limited indoor seating while adding more outdoor options.
Given that, there’s a balance that must be kept between keeping the business afloat and ensuring the safety of the community as people begin to slowly venture back into public life.
“To be honest, it keeps you up at night,” Cosentino said. “It’s hard to always know what the right thing is, know what is best for everybody. Safety of employees is a factor, the safety of customers is also a big factor. But the employment of my staff is also important. For instance, not all of my employees were able to collect unemployment. We’ve been open 18 years, we’re in an historic building and we ended up being closed for those two months.”
An unprecedented situation calls for a creative solution, so Cosentino turned his focus to the various tasks that can be difficult to get done while the restaurant is operating in order to provide work for the employees that needed it.
“We painted, we tiled, all the things we never seemed to have time to get done. We made lemonade out of lemons,” he said with a laugh, “and that’s not just chef’s talk.
“As far as being a hero, we’re all in the same boat. We are all thinking of how we are going to keep each other safe, how to take some social responsibility during this crisis.”
