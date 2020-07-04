Unsung Heroes: Chef Tony Cosentino, Executive Chef and Owner at Josephine’s Modern American Bistro

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a nominee for the Arizona Daily Sun’s Unsung Hero recognition, Chef Tony Cosentino, executive chef and owner at Josephine’s Modern American Bistro, demurred.

“I feel like the unsung hero in all of this is the Flagstaff community,” he said in between hiking and biking during a much-needed vacation. “People have really come together and given their all during the pandemic, which is amazing considering all the division in our country. But we’ve got a lot of heroes in this town: the peaceful protesters and civil servants, people in the medical field and what not.”

But members of the community have shown they appreciate going out to eat as a way to get back to a semblance of normalcy. As the entire restaurant industry has been shaken up, Cosentino has helped his staff figure out new ways of operating while still providing the high quality food and service Josephine’s has become known for.

“The first thing we asked ourselves at the restaurant was, ‘How do we get through this safely?’” he said.

Like the majority of businesses in Flagstaff, Josephine’s installed plexiglass between staff and customers, upped its sanitization of high touch points such as menus and tables, and limited indoor seating while adding more outdoor options.