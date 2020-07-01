Unsung Heroes: 2019 Citizens of the Year

Nonetheless, Martin-Kaskey said during his time as a warden, Spence has worked tirelessly improving the church, comparing him to the Energizer Bunny.

But perhaps the best example of how he is compelled to do what he can to improve the world came on Oct. 14, 2003, when Spence had one of his kidneys voluntarily removed.

Surgeons at the University Medical Center in Tucson removed the kidney from his abdomen and, after trimming off bits of fat and cutting the tube that connects the kidney to the bladder, walked it across the hallway.

In the next operating room was a 35 year-old-man who Spence had never met. The man had been living on dialysis as he waited for a new kidney for three years.

Just 30 minutes later, the kidney that had been in Spence was making urine in the recipient’s body.

The event represented the first non-directed kidney donation in the state of Arizona. Most kidney transfers from live donors come from friends and family of the recipient, but Spence had decided to simply give his kidney to whoever was next on the waiting list, a practice that makes up only about 2% of live kidney donations.