Unsung Heroes: 2019 Citizens of the Year

When the changes were made to the ordinance, to create a more accepting space for Native people, is when she first realized the power her voice had.

“Don’t just complain about it. That’s why I got involved,” Toehe said. “I thought there were certain things that needed to be addressed. Instead of complaining about it, I got involved and made sure my voice was heard.”

Kinship is an important belief and value for Toehe. She said that kinship extends beyond her Diné heritage and that she sees her coworkers, neighbors and community members as family. And like a family, she believes that families need to speak up for each other.

“Flagstaff is my home, and I want to be able to embrace people in the way they feel valued and so they know I care about them,” Toehe said. “If I voice something for my indigenous people, then, it’s because I know that they need that voice on whatever the issue is. I hope my non-indigenous, and non-native relatives would help me with those causes and those issues.”

She said she has met with many different people across the community and knows what it can become despite its differences.