Unsung Heroes: 2019 Citizens of the Year

Rose Toehe often thinks back to a short moment she shared with her ninth grade science teacher Mr. Fox in Shiprock, New Mexico. As she and her friends were signing yearbooks, he pulled her aside.
“You need to go where you can compete with other people,” Toehe remembered him saying. “You need to have diversity, where there’s people of different backgrounds. If you can do that, try to do that. I think that’s something that would really benefit you.”
Her conversation with Mr. Fox did not last long, but his words changed her forever. Toehe held onto his words of encouragement and that summer moved to Flagstaff, where, years later, she has been selected as the Daily Sun's 2019 female citizen of the year.
Toehe’s resume is long. She works in the career services division of Coconino County’s Health and Human Services; she is on the Inter-Tribal Advisory Council for the Coconino County Board of Supervisors; she is an active member of the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff; she was one of two Navajo women who created and runs the Flagstaff Police Department’s Citizen Liaison Committee to better prepare police officers to interact with Native American people; she is on the elder council at the national level for the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.
Toehe is Navajo (Diné), Ute, and lives with her husband in Flagstaff. They have three boys who have now grown into men. In what spare time they have, the two excel at their art and beadwork as their shared hobby, which they sell at art shows.
When she’s not sharing time with her family, Toehe said she spends every moment she can “paying it forward” by actively encouraging the city and community of Flagstaff and Coconino County to become the home she knows it can be for all people.
“I think that is what I like about the different jobs that I’ve had is just being there for a person so that they can accomplish the things that I see in them,” Toehe said. “All they need is encouragement.”
Dorothy Gishie first met Toehe while they both worked for Flagstaff’s Native Americans for Community Action. She said Toehe is known for her work of empowering indigenous people and helping to make Flagstaff feel like a home away from their home nations.
“Being out there and spearheading these efforts, she’s our warrior woman,” Gishie said. “She is not only bringing attention to these things, but working in a respectful manner.”
40 miles by car from Shiprock
Toehe was one of ten children. Her education started when she was taken from her mother who lived 40 miles by car from Shiprock on the Navajo Nation to a boarding school on the reservation. She only went to boarding school for a year, but that year tainted her perspective of public education, Toehe said.
She was forced to speak English and was punished for speaking Navajo. She cut her hair as a way to avoid instructors from braiding it, both options went against her cultural beliefs, but in cutting her own hair she said she kept her agency.
“To this day, I still carry those images,” Toehe said. “Every time I see a young girl with young hair, I always go over and encourage them to keep growing their hair.”
Toehe had two older siblings in Shiprock, so her mother took her out of boarding school and sent her to public school there. She said it was strict, but in ninth grade she heeded the words of Mr. Fox and moved to Flagstaff.
She eventually graduated from Northern Arizona University with her master’s degree in education psychology as she worked full time and raised her sons.
“It was just a lot, sometimes I don’t know how I went through that,” Toehe said with a laugh. “But I did.”
Voicing her dreams
Toehe said she first realized the power of her voice when she pushed the county to modify its ordinance banning fire.
She said some people were told to stop their four-day ceremony because of using a ceremonial fire during a fire ordinance around 2011. Once a ceremony begins, and it can sometimes go for an entire day or for multiple days, it cannot be stopped, Toehe explained. The ceremonies can be used in response for sickness, for education, emotional and mental health and many other reasons.
She protested to the board of supervisors, which eventually led to a change in the system where Navajo people can burn for ceremonial purposes despite ordinances.
When the changes were made to the ordinance, to create a more accepting space for Native people, is when she first realized the power her voice had.
“Don’t just complain about it. That’s why I got involved,” Toehe said. “I thought there were certain things that needed to be addressed. Instead of complaining about it, I got involved and made sure my voice was heard.”
Kinship is an important belief and value for Toehe. She said that kinship extends beyond her Diné heritage and that she sees her coworkers, neighbors and community members as family. And like a family, she believes that families need to speak up for each other.
“Flagstaff is my home, and I want to be able to embrace people in the way they feel valued and so they know I care about them,” Toehe said. “If I voice something for my indigenous people, then, it’s because I know that they need that voice on whatever the issue is. I hope my non-indigenous, and non-native relatives would help me with those causes and those issues.”
She said she has met with many different people across the community and knows what it can become despite its differences.
“I think of all the potential that we have as a community. That if we care about one another, as much as we care about ourselves, we can do so much,” Toehe said. “We can make that tapestry, or that web, that much stronger, much more resilient and much more powerful. We can fix any issues we have, because we’d be listening to each other, supporting one another.”
Toehe had no idea what life had in store for her when she moved to Flagstaff. And as much of her life and accomplishments still lies unwritten before her, she still thinks back to the words of Mr. Fox, and how far his few words of encouragement has pushed her.
“Is this what he saw in me?” she wonders.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!