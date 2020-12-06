University Auto Repair successful through customer and employee loyalty

What goes on down there in the bays of an auto repair shop can be a mystery to most. All we, the customer, know is that our check-engine light is flashing, the transmission is sputtering and the exhaust fumes are wafting in a sinister swirl. Something’s not right, clearly, but we have no clue.

So people must, out of necessity, put their cars and their faith in a mechanic to fix the problem swiftly and effectively and at as little cost as possible.

At University Auto Repair, chosen by readers as the 2020 Best of Flagstaff’s favorite brake service and oil change location, owners Heath and Tobey Harris say they take this responsibility seriously, as almost a sacred trust with customers. Whether it’s a minor tune up or a major overhaul, the Harrises say they engage the customer from start to finish.

Heath calls it “over-communicating,” the purpose being to keep the car owner informed throughout and avoid surprises.

“Commonly, people drop off their cars and then it’s like it’s in the abyss,” Heath said. “They think it’s just sitting in the bay the whole time. But our objective is just to take care of people. We like to put ourselves in the customer’s shoes. We believe we have a recipe that works.