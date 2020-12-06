University Auto Repair successful through customer and employee loyalty

What goes on down there in the bays of an auto repair shop can be a mystery to most. All we, the customer, know is that our check-engine light is flashing, the transmission is sputtering and the exhaust fumes are wafting in a sinister swirl. Something’s not right, clearly, but we have no clue.
So people must, out of necessity, put their cars and their faith in a mechanic to fix the problem swiftly and effectively and at as little cost as possible.
At University Auto Repair, chosen by readers as the 2020 Best of Flagstaff’s favorite brake service and oil change location, owners Heath and Tobey Harris say they take this responsibility seriously, as almost a sacred trust with customers. Whether it’s a minor tune up or a major overhaul, the Harrises say they engage the customer from start to finish.
Heath calls it “over-communicating,” the purpose being to keep the car owner informed throughout and avoid surprises.
“Commonly, people drop off their cars and then it’s like it’s in the abyss,” Heath said. “They think it’s just sitting in the bay the whole time. But our objective is just to take care of people. We like to put ourselves in the customer’s shoes. We believe we have a recipe that works.
“We want to make the customer’s pain go away as quickly as possible. When most people come in, it’s the unknown. We want people to feel comfortable. We want them to feel, when they’re in our front office, that they’re in our living room. A lot of people say there’s nothing personal about business, but business is very personal—especially something like auto repair. You need to have full trust in the capabilities of the shop as well as the communication.”
This business model certainly seems to be working. The 2020 Best of Flag honor is kind of a three-peat for University Auto, which was voted Best Oil Change in 2018 and Best Brake Service in 2019. This year, it nabbed the combined award.
Part of the popularity comes from the location and the infrastructure. As its name implies, University Auto, on Woodlands Village Road near the west side Home Depot, draws a lot of its customer base from Northern Arizona University students, given its proximity to campus. Also, because it is located near the confluence of the interstates 17 and 40, the shop gets its share of tourists passing through.
University Auto is one of three repair shops owned by the Harrises. The original is Heath’s Auto Service on West Kaibab Lane, which opened in 2000. (It also won a Best of Flag distinction for the Auto Repair – Mechanical category this year.) The couple expanded in January of 2018, buying University Auto from Tim Neal, the original owner, who wanted to retire. The Harrises also have recently purchased Ascot Automotive in Flagstaff’s Sunnyside neighborhood.
Auto repair is a competitive business in Flagstaff, but the Harrises have staked their claim with three shops that Heath maintains differ in the type of service rendered but similar in culture and expertise.
“We want to keep everything separate, all the businesses,” he said. “They aren’t the same by any means. We try to manage it the same, but the specialty and the way they are operated. I mean, this place [University Auto] is pretty. It’s a beautiful facility—a 12-bay facility on the west side, across from Home Depot. A great location. And the guys I have assembled up here I’ve had relationships with for 20 years. We handpicked them for the service and knowledge.
“We don’t have a lot of turnover with our people and that’s part of the recipe for success. We try to hire right the first time and try to retain the employees by really taking care of them. We’re all about culture here. It gives the business a feeling; the customers can sense that.”
As with most businesses, including other auto-repair shops, 2020 has been challenging for University Auto. But Heath said he takes pride that the business has weathered the coronavirus pandemic well. No worker was laid off at University or the other two repair shops, and no worker has contracted COVID-19. The shop never closed, even at the height of the pandemic in late spring. A strict sanitation regimen was adapted.
“We implemented sanitized pick-up and delivery, hung Plexiglas shields, sanitized cars before and after,” he said. “There are a lot of protocols to make people feel safe and keep it safe. A lot of people made it about what they thought was right and wrong, politically, but the bottom line is that we just feel it’s our duty to do what we need to protect our staff and everyone else.
“I think our customers appreciate that.”
