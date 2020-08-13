United Way of Northern Arizona Steps Up During Emergencies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Especially in times of emergencies, the northern Arizona nonprofit community plays a vital role in supporting residents. The United Way Northern Arizona serves those impacted by emergencies and disasters in four important ways:

UWNA establishes a “virtual” and/or “physical” Volunteer Reception Center to facilitate securing and managing volunteers who perform many essential tasks during emergencies. From 2010 through 2014, and again in 2018, the nonprofit mobilized more than 1,000 volunteers to assist residents in the Schultz Flood area. In 2018, UWNA responded to those impacted by the Tinder Fire and again in 2019 to those impacted by the Museum Fire and potential post-wildfire flooding.

UWNA introduced a new online volunteer management tool called VolunteerHub (www.uwna.volunteerhub.com). VolunteerHub is a digital tool for registering volunteers and notifying them when events, opportunities or emergencies occur. UWNA invested in VolunteerHub because their volunteers are greatly appreciated, and they understand their time is valuable. VolunteerHub streamlines the process, making it easy to volunteer and to keep everyone informed.