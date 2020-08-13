United Way of Northern Arizona Steps Up During Emergencies

Especially in times of emergencies, the northern Arizona nonprofit community plays a vital role in supporting residents. The United Way Northern Arizona serves those impacted by emergencies and disasters in four important ways:
UWNA establishes a “virtual” and/or “physical” Volunteer Reception Center to facilitate securing and managing volunteers who perform many essential tasks during emergencies. From 2010 through 2014, and again in 2018, the nonprofit mobilized more than 1,000 volunteers to assist residents in the Schultz Flood area. In 2018, UWNA responded to those impacted by the Tinder Fire and again in 2019 to those impacted by the Museum Fire and potential post-wildfire flooding.
UWNA introduced a new online volunteer management tool called VolunteerHub (www.uwna.volunteerhub.com). VolunteerHub is a digital tool for registering volunteers and notifying them when events, opportunities or emergencies occur. UWNA invested in VolunteerHub because their volunteers are greatly appreciated, and they understand their time is valuable. VolunteerHub streamlines the process, making it easy to volunteer and to keep everyone informed.
UWNA is a founding member of the Coconino County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (CC VOAD) and is a member of the Arizona State VOAD. UWNA holds a principal leadership role in the County VOAD, which supports UWNA’s volunteer recruitment not only locally but with volunteers from throughout the state.
Lastly, UWNA established a Disaster Fund that encourages charitable giving in support of disaster relief. For example, the Schultz Flood Fund provided funds and repair coordination to those whose homes had sustained significant damage as a result of the flooding. Furthermore, UWNA currently operates the COVID-19 Fund, which has distributed more than $379,866 to local nonprofits that provide critical services to those who have been financially impacted during this pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!