TSA is the wrong agency for enforcing the federal mask mandate at airports

Around 85% to 90% of the people were fully compliant, wearing a face covering correctly over mouth and nose. The range provides a measure of uncertainty given the limited number of data points collected. The split between men and women was fairly even.

Around 10% to 14% were wearing a face covering, but it did not cover their nose. The remaining 1% to 2% wore no face covering, including those who tied it around their neck like a bandanna.

Of those who wore their face covering without covering their nose, or were not wearing any face covering, around 75% to 80% percent were men.

The good news from this data collection exercise is that the majority of people are following the federal mandate. For those not compliant, men are the most prevalent violators.

These observations are by no means conclusive, given that the sample size was just a few hundred people, on a specific day, at a specific airport. However, it does provide some information that may be useful for all airports across the nation and who should be enforcing the federal mandate.