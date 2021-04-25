Transportation: Flagstaff airport recovering after COVID-19 put air travel in a tailspin

“That's how impactful it was—we went from a possible 18% growth over our best year ever, to we just barely had 50% of the year before,” Helmick said. “So when I put this March in alongside the last 20 years, it looks phenomenal. When I look at where we could have been last year if COVID hadn’t hit, this would be a weak March. But it is recovering.”

Still, Helmick said as of about three weeks ago, the airport has seen its eight standard flights a week to Dallas, Denver and Phoenix return, most with very good occupancy levels. Last month, the flights to Denver were on average 88% full.

“That's phenomenal in this day and age, in this current situation,” Helmick said.

In fact, Helmick said the Flagstaff airport is on average doing better than most airports across the country.

“Now nationwide, the numbers are running at about 55% of what they were in 2019. We are running at almost 58% of 2019,” Helmick said. “We are doing better than much of the nation.”

And that could highlight the Flagstaff airport in the eyes of airlines who themselves may be looking for safer bets as they slowly build back business.