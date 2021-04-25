Transportation: Flagstaff airport recovering after COVID-19 put air travel in a tailspin

Last year as cases of COVID-19 soared to heights across the country, air travel plummeted. But now, with continued vaccination efforts offering the possibility of a return to a more normal summer, it is unclear how the industry might be able to recover—and that goes double for small regional airports such as Flagstaff’s Pulliam Airport.
But Flagstaff Airport Director Barney Helmick said the number of passengers flying in and out of the airport may be returning to normal.
Indeed, this past month, the airport saw its best March ever with about 8,300 passengers flying into the airport and even more than that departing. By comparison, in March of 2019, Helmick said the airport saw 7,040 passengers arriving throughout the month. But even with record numbers, Helmick said he can’t help but think about where the airport would be if COVID-19 hadn’t decimated the travel industry last year.
Helmick said with the introduction of new routes to Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver, the airport saw huge gains in 2019 in the number of passengers arriving and departing. And that trend was only likely to continue.
Before the pandemic, Helmick said he was expecting to see as much as 18% growth through 2020. Once COVID hit, all that changed, and in April 2020, only 513 people flew out of the Flagstaff airport.
“That's how impactful it was—we went from a possible 18% growth over our best year ever, to we just barely had 50% of the year before,” Helmick said. “So when I put this March in alongside the last 20 years, it looks phenomenal. When I look at where we could have been last year if COVID hadn’t hit, this would be a weak March. But it is recovering.”
Still, Helmick said as of about three weeks ago, the airport has seen its eight standard flights a week to Dallas, Denver and Phoenix return, most with very good occupancy levels. Last month, the flights to Denver were on average 88% full.
“That's phenomenal in this day and age, in this current situation,” Helmick said.
In fact, Helmick said the Flagstaff airport is on average doing better than most airports across the country.
“Now nationwide, the numbers are running at about 55% of what they were in 2019. We are running at almost 58% of 2019,” Helmick said. “We are doing better than much of the nation.”
And that could highlight the Flagstaff airport in the eyes of airlines who themselves may be looking for safer bets as they slowly build back business.
Flagstaff was getting close to attracting a third and potentially a fourth route to west coast cities before the pandemic dashed those hopes, Helmick said, but the above average performance of the airport now may help that become a reality once again.
Helmick said if they are able to add routes, top priorities are both Los Angeles and San Francisco. LA is obviously a top market and there appears to be a lot of demand in both Flagstaff and San Francisco for a direct connection between the two cities.
“We hear people in San Francisco say, if you just had a flight there, we'd fly down for the weekend. And most of the people here in town say, ‘I’d love to go to San Francisco for the weekend.’ The two markets have a lot more appeal to each other,” Helmick said.
Still, with the whole aviation market in flux, he said it could easily be another two years before they can get those routes.
"We don't know 100% that we're going to come out of this COVID pandemic as quickly as a lot of people are predicting. And we don't know how much the tourism market is going to recoup in terms of long distance travel,” Helmick said.
In the meantime, city officials are still promoting the airport as much as possible as a good way for locals to travel.
In an email, City of Flagstaff Economic Vitality Director Heidi Hansen said they are encouraging residents who may be flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor to instead start their journey at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport rather than driving down the hill as the short flight supports the airport.