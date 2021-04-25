Tourism: Discover Flagstaff Response, Recovery & Responsible Tourism

Over a year ago, the world changed with the onset of a global pandemic resulting in stay-at-home orders which necessitated many businesses to shut down or pivot with nuances as safe operations suggested. Flagstaff’s pandemic response and recovery continues with adjustments, proclamations, resolutions and working alongside county and state government.

“Tourism is a pillar of Flagstaff’s economy and we take the impact of COVID on this industry very seriously,” said City Manager Greg Clifton. “Our city has and will continue to support our local business community while upholding public health best practices.”

Flagstaff’s number one economic driver, tourism, is among those businesses hit hardest as the industry continues to function in a somewhat “paused” mode.

Traditional accommodations (hotels/motels/Bed and Breakfast) in Flagstaff report on a handful of industry metrics, one of which is occupancy. 2020’s numbers were in the red with a year-end loss of 19.3% when compared to 2019 occupancy numbers. However, the new year is showing optimism with some signs of recovery.