Tourism: Discover Flagstaff Response, Recovery & Responsible Tourism

Over a year ago, the world changed with the onset of a global pandemic resulting in stay-at-home orders which necessitated many businesses to shut down or pivot with nuances as safe operations suggested. Flagstaff’s pandemic response and recovery continues with adjustments, proclamations, resolutions and working alongside county and state government.
“Tourism is a pillar of Flagstaff’s economy and we take the impact of COVID on this industry very seriously,” said City Manager Greg Clifton. “Our city has and will continue to support our local business community while upholding public health best practices.”
Flagstaff’s number one economic driver, tourism, is among those businesses hit hardest as the industry continues to function in a somewhat “paused” mode.
Traditional accommodations (hotels/motels/Bed and Breakfast) in Flagstaff report on a handful of industry metrics, one of which is occupancy. 2020’s numbers were in the red with a year-end loss of 19.3% when compared to 2019 occupancy numbers. However, the new year is showing optimism with some signs of recovery.
Throughout the pandemic, and the consistent unfolding of new information from trusted sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Coconino County Health Department, Discover Flagstaff’s marketing, social media, website and media relations efforts have been nimble, perpetually changing, and leading with responsible and safety messaging at the forefront embracing local sentiment and destination stewardship. Marketing communication has included an “educational” component for those with travel plans to ‘Stay, Play, Distance & Mask Responsibly;’ guidance on where to find masks in-market; up-to-date information on open businesses; and offering social distancing opportunities by visiting open spaces and wild places. Additionally, marketing messages were delivered to locals encouraging the support of local businesses and restaurants through campaigns including ‘Carry-Out and Settle-In,’ ‘Staycation’ and ‘Small Act, Big Deal.’
Our mountain town is resilient and ready to turn the corner as the global pandemic approaches a phase with fewer case numbers while vaccines have a proven efficacy to slow the spread of COVID-19 and dramatically reduce severe disease caused by the virus in people.
“Pent-up demand to travel is on the rise and we are looking forward to tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels and beyond,” said Trace Ward, Discover Flagstaff Director. “Striking a balance between responsible visitation and keeping the Flagstaff brand alive in the potential travelers’ mind is important as restrictions continue to be lifted and the economy normalizes.”
As an accredited organization from the globally recognized authority on destination management and marketing, DESTINATIONS INTERNATIONAL, Washington D.C., Discover Flagstaff has earned the DMAP (Destination Marketing Accreditation Program) accreditation with distinction. This accreditation program sets expectations for quality and performance standards that can give stakeholders confidence in the acumen of the Discover Flagstaff team, but even more important, the community at large can have confidence that Discover Flagstaff understands the importance of a wholistic approach to our tourism economy—and the community’s concerns are always top-of-mind.
Destination Analysts tracks and publishes key consumer perceptions, attitudes and behaviors through unbiased, expert designed research providing the tourism industry trusted information to formulate strategies. Every week since March 15, 2020, Destination Analysts has surveyed 1,200+ American travelers about their thoughts, feelings, perceptions and behaviors surrounding travel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and explored a variety of topics. The findings presented below represent data collected in early April 2021 at the time of this writing:
- On average, American travelers believe the United States is 52.6% back to normalcy right now. Nearly half believe their life will be back to “normal” by September.
- About two-thirds of Americans are highly open to travel inspiration right now and the number of Americans actively dreaming about and planning travel reached a 2021 peak at 77.7%. A 2021 record 33.6% researched travel ideas online in the last week, while another record 17.8% made travel reservations or bookings.
- In terms of when Americans will go traveling, July continues to strengthen as a peak month for travel, as now one-third of American travelers report at least tentative trip plans for that month. Travel also looks to continue this fall—nearly a quarter of American travelers say they have trips planned for September and about 22% have at least tentative plans in October.
Moving forward, Discover Flagstaff will largely focus on the drive-market and direct flight origin cities including Denver, Dallas and Phoenix. Content will primarily support outdoor adventure as research indicates that natural assets are resonating well with families wanting to getaway—including national parks, monuments, trails and dark skies. Further, communication will call awareness to trails less traveled and to responsibly play, pledge and protect with PLEDGE FOR THE WILD, www.discoverflagstaff.com/pledge-wild. This eco-conscious program consists of mountain towns supporting responsible tourism in wild places proactively sharing outdoor tips and principles with a local online donation or text-to-donate (WILD4FLAG or 44321) benefitting the Flagstaff Trails Initiative.
In further encouragement of eco-tourism, Discover Flagstaff awards tourism-related businesses accomplishing great things for the environment. Stakeholders from the restaurant, accommodation and attraction sectors are recognized annually with a sustainability award. Last year, Mother Road Brewing Company, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Flagstaff and Lowell Observatory were recognized with a sustainability award for their efforts toward responsible visitation.
“Tourism is Flagstaff’s number one economic driver, and it’s important to not only value what our visitors bring to our community, but to educate them on sustainable practices while in market,” said Heidi Hansen, Economic Vitality Director. “I’m pleased to share that Discover Flagstaff’s eco-tourism efforts are invaluable rules to live by and visit by. We take our leave no trace principles seriously and market them year-round, so others will, too. Congratulations to our tourism business partners that are making a difference every day to help with these efforts.”