Toilet Rebate Funds Still Available
Toilet Rebate Funds Still Available

Did you know that you can get money back for upgrading your old inefficient toilet to a new ultra-efficient model? Our toilet rebate program will help you do just that! For Flagstaff water customers, we offer a $75 rebate for every toilet that is replaced with a 1.0 gallon per flush or less EPA WaterSense certified model.

To participate:

  • You must be a City of Flagstaff water meter customer.
  • You must be replacing a higher gallon per flush toilet with a more efficient WaterSense labeled model that uses one gallon per flush or less
  • At Flagstaff.az.gov/savewater, you can find the downloadable rebate application
  • Submit your completed form, along with photos of your old toilet, new toilet and purchase receipt.
  • Water conservation staff will process your application and your rebate will be applied to your next water bill!

We also offer rebates for businesses and hotels! Contact us at savewater@flagstaffaz.gov, or visit Flagstaff.az.gov/savewater for more information.

