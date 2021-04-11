Toilet Rebate Funds Still Available

Did you know that you can get money back for upgrading your old inefficient toilet to a new ultra-efficient model? Our toilet rebate program will help you do just that! For Flagstaff water customers, we offer a $75 rebate for every toilet that is replaced with a 1.0 gallon per flush or less EPA WaterSense certified model.
To participate:
- You must be a City of Flagstaff water meter customer.
- You must be replacing a higher gallon per flush toilet with a more efficient WaterSense labeled model that uses one gallon per flush or less
- At Flagstaff.az.gov/savewater, you can find the downloadable rebate application
- Submit your completed form, along with photos of your old toilet, new toilet and purchase receipt.
- Water conservation staff will process your application and your rebate will be applied to your next water bill!
We also offer rebates for businesses and hotels! Contact us at savewater@flagstaffaz.gov, or visit Flagstaff.az.gov/savewater for more information.