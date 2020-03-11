26_12 TOC
26_12 TOC

More than a card shop, The Geekery offers a place for people to connect. Photo by Andrew Galvez

Mar. 12-18

Vol. 26, Issue 12

Feature Story

The Gathering

A magic community thrives at The Geekery

By Tim Taranto

On the cover: “When I first bought this store I thought I’d be more hands off, but I’m here pretty much every day. I think I have the best job,” Stephen Brantley says, smiling. Photo by Svea Conrad

Highlighted Sections:

Lit

Raising the dead: Kristen Arnett’s debut novel is a deft rendering of familial loss

By Svea Conrad

Chow

Get a piece of this: Pie Guy's Pies offers a variety of delights

By Cody Bashore

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

Letters to ducey

News of the Weird

Paper Poetry

Screen

Emma

Onward

Rear View

Hightower

Crows on a Cloud

College Chronicles

Pulse

Comics

Classifieds

Contributors

Cody Bashore, Nicole Walker, Kirsten Mathisen, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Jim Hightower, Bailey Helton, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

