26_11 TOC
26_11 TOC

  • Updated
hitchcock

Robyn Hitchcock performs at the Orpheum Theater Saturday, March 7. Courtesy photo

Mar. 5-11

Vol. 26, Issue 11

Feature Story

The Salvador Dali of rock

Robyn Hitchcock on experimentation through the decades

By Douglas McDaniel

On the cover: "[Bob] Dylan was one of the first surrealist songwriters, and it gave music a sense of possibility, a multi-colored glow of possibility. Not only heavenly possibility. It could be a horrific one as well," Robyn Hitchcock says of one of his musical inspirations. Courtesy photo

Highlighted Sections:

Brew

Masters of Brewtality: A healthy sampling of the menu at Awa Kava Bar

By Mike Williams

Lit

Monumental inspirations: Acclaimed poet brings workshops to Arizona’s national parks

By MacKenzie Chase

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

The Art Of

News of the Weird

Paper Poetry

Screen

The Invisible Man

Locke and Key

Rear View

Hightower

Crows on a Cloud

College Chronicles

Pulse

Comics

Classifieds

Contributors

Douglas McDaniel, Mike Williams, Margarita Cruz, Kirsten Mathisen, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Jim Hightower, Katie King, Bailey Helton, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

