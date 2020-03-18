26_13 TOC
26_13 TOC

An ILLustrated Mess will be releasing a limited deluxe version of their album Last Night, and All of Our Glorious Mishaps on Bandcamp for fans to listen to and download. Photo by Deidra Peaches

Mar. 19-25

Vol. 26, Issue 13

Feature Story

Loving the arts in the time of COVID-19

How to stay busy during self-isolation in Flagstaff

By Flag Live! staff

On the cover: As a city that thrives on art, the cancellation of many events has hit Flagstaff hard, but there are still ways to support local artists from the comfort of your own home. Courtesy photo

Highlighted Sections:

Beat

A constant reframing: Artists Dapper Dre and Sean Golightly on coronavirus and the arts

By Svea Conrad

Regular Sections:

Full Frontal

Hot Picks

Letter from Home

The Art Of

News of the Weird

Paper Poetry

Screen

The Hunt

Lost in Space

Rear View

Hightower

College Chronicles

Comics

Classifieds

Contributors

Kirsten Mathisen, Charlene Gile, Dan Stoffel, Erin Shelley, Sam Mossman, Jim Hightower, Bailey Helton, Max Cannon, Jen Sorensen, Drew Fairweather, Jimmy Craig

