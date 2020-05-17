To the members: Thank you for your support

This has been a difficult couple months for almost everyone, whether that's in Flagstaff or across the world. Whether it's directly or indirectly, we've all been subjected to a new normal because of the coronavirus. The newsroom at the Daily Sun has been no different, with our reporters, photographers and others working almost exclusively from home in this span, all while dealing with their own issues -- family members getting sick or risking exposure, financial burdens, etc.

Last week, Gov. Ducey started reopening parts of the state of Arizona bit by bit, with dine-in restaurants, gyms, pools, salon, barbershops, movie theaters, casinos and more returning to some semblance of their old business. Even then, things are significantly different; you can tell when you spend time out in public places. Folks wearing masks and maintaining social distance serves as a constant reminder of the road ahead until a vaccine is developed.

In one sense, we're lucky at the Daily Sun: our line of work has meant that other than some furlough time, we've maintained steady employment in a time when jobless numbers are rising precipitously. It's been harrowing at times, especially in the beginning when it felt like news was changing by the minute. But we also know better than anyone that there are people out there who have experienced death, illness, layoffs and more over the past eight weeks.

Thus, let this serve as a thank you to those of you who have chosen to make an investment in the newspaper, regardless of your means. We've still been offering almost all of our COVID-19 coverage for free online, which means our increased website traffic hasn't done much for our bottom line in a time when potential advertisers are struggling like everyone else. It allows us to keep doing what we do best: covering as much of Flagstaff and northern Arizona as we can, in a time when we need it more than ever. So thanks again.

