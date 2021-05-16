To a safe, supportive return

Thank you, Flagstaff! Our community has been incredibly resilient during the unprecedented experiences of the past year. We now have wide (FREE) access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations and we are getting back to business. As we do so, we ask that you continue to support our local businesses so they can also safely get ‘back to business.’ Now is the time to place an order at your favorite Flagstaff eatery for carry-out or dine-in, and shop at your beloved Flagstaff stores. There are so many options in Flagstaff!