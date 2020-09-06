Through the ages and for all ages: Time traveling Bubba Jones series arrives at Grand Canyon

Bubba’s special ability moves from generation to generation and is a secret only he and his family are privy to as they are tasked with using it to preserve and protect the country’s wildlands. An urgent coded message is what brings him to Grand Canyon in this book: a special telescope is missing and has likely landed in the wrong hands, putting the family secret and maybe even the very existence of the Grand Canyon in danger.

What unfolds in scenes at the South Rim, on the South Kaibab Trail, in the Hopi House and all throughout the national park is Bubba, his sister and their extended family’s journey to retrieve the telescope. They hop back in time throughout the book, learning about archeology, history, ecology, petroglyphs and architecture of the canyon along the way.

The brother and sister swim in a vast ocean 270 million years ago, long before the canyon was born of a massive tectonic shift and the Colorado River carved it out over a span of about 60 million years. They visit Mary Colter in 1935 and find her overseeing construction of the Bright Angel Lodge, jump back to 1898 and watch Buckey O’Neill mull the idea of a train connecting Williams to the rim of Grand Canyon. Alt brilliantly uses every new character and setting as an opportunity to introduce new information about the natural world wonder.