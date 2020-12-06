The Yoga Experience celebrates 11 years as Best Yoga Studio

Since 1997, The Yoga Experience has provided students a place to develop their yoga practice. And, for the past 11 years—as long as the yoga studio category has been included in Best of Flagstaff voting—TYE has come away with the top spot.
Erin Widman, who began teaching at the studio in 2000 and then took over ownership in 2008, said it feels good to have that continued recognition.
“I do feel like what even puts us in the running for that is just our amazing students and the people who turn to us for support,” she said. “They really encourage us to be the best.”
As the city has grown, so has people’s interest in yoga with more studios opening to accommodate the variety of goals and skill levels presented in the community. Yoga classes are also offered at local fitness gyms as well as Northern Arizona University.
“There’s a lot more options,” Widman said. “There’s more accessibility and visibility so more people become aware of it and kind of shop around to see where they fit. We provide a broad range of class styles and types for many different needs, so we are able to grow our population.”
And many people settle in once they find the studio that works best for them. Widman said she can recall a handful of students who began taking classes with her 15 to 20 years ago and still show up ready to further their practice, albeit more so in the virtual realm these days during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As they’ve grown we’ve grown and adapted how we practice as we all age,” Widman said.
Given that many of its students are older, often ranging from their 50s to 70s, the bulk of TYE’s schedule currently consists of online classes although regular outdoor socially distanced classes were held as well this past summer. Widman said she also hopes to continue a partnership with Warner’s Nursery to host classes in the greenhouse during colder months.
“We call it Rainforest Yoga, we’ve done that for the last year or two and it’s just done really well,” she said.
Necessary adjustments will be made to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to ensure the health and safety of students. For those who may feel more comfortable practicing from home for the foreseeable future, the studio offers yoga props at a discounted rate for students to set-up their at-home practice with tools for success. One-on-one personal training is also available through video.
Of course, Widman knows The Yoga Experience would not be as successful were it not for the dedication of its teachers.
“My staff has been incredibly flexible and innovative and generous,” she said. “They have done everything they can to help us stay vibrant and afloat during this challenging time.”
